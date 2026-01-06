Aimtron Electronics enters train safety systems market

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) firm Aimtron Electronics on Tuesday said it has entered the railway signalling and train safety systems market.

The foray, which comes through an arrangement with an established Indian technology provider specialising in mission-critical railway signalling solutions, marks the company's expansion into the rapidly evolving rail safety and signalling electronics segment, focusing on high-reliability solutions for Indian rail and metro networks, the company said.

Aimtron will undertake manufacturing, system integration, testing, and quality assurance of safety-critical railway signalling electronics designed for railway and metro applications, it said.

Railway signalling electronics represent a high-entry-barrier segment, characterised by long qualification cycles, rigorous certification processes, and strict compliance norms, Aimtron said.

"Railway signalling is not a volume-led business; it is a process-led one.

"Entry into this segment requires discipline around quality systems, documentation, audits, and long qualification cycles," said Sneh Shah, Whole Time Director, Aimtron Electronics Ltd.

The broader Indian railway equipment market is expected to grow to nearly USD 15.9 billion by 2030 amid rising investments in signalling, communications and safety technologies, the company said, citing TechSci Research report.

These systems are engineered to meet stringent reliability, redundancy, and safety integrity level (SIL) requirements mandated for mission-critical rail infrastructure, the company said.

The relevance of advanced signalling systems is further underscored by India's ongoing push towards safer rail operations, including the phased deployment of automatic train protection technologies such as Kavach, aimed at enhancing network safety and operational resilience, Aimtron said.

The company has recently executed similar engagements in regulated infrastructure monitoring systems, including environmental and weather intelligence platforms deployed across public and industrial environments.

This expansion strengthens Aimtron's presence in regulated electronics manufacturing and further diversifies its end-market exposure across infrastructure-led sectors, the company added. PTI IAS TRB