Aimtron Electronics joins hands with Aurassure to produce IoT-enabled weather monitoring system

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Electronics system design and manufacturing company Aimtron Electronics on Tuesday said it has partnered climate tech firm Aurassure for manufacturing IoT-enabled weather monitoring systems in India.

Under the engagement, Aimtron will be manufacturing its outdoor environmental monitoring stations for the Bhubaneswar (Odisha)-based firm.

The stations, which are in the form of a device, captures real-time data across key parameters, including particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), gases, temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind speed, and wind direction, Aimtron said.

The devices are IoT-enabled and designed for continuous data transmission into cloud-based platforms for monitoring and analysis.

The demand for real-time environmental and weather intelligence is gaining momentum globally, with industry estimates pegging the global weather monitoring systems market around USD 2.1 billion in 2024, according to Aimtron.

This market is expected to reach nearly USD 4.8 billion by 2034, driven by increasing focus on climate-risk management, infrastructure monitoring, and data-led urban planning, the company said, adding that the shift toward IoT-enabled sensor networks is accelerating adoption of continuous, hyperlocal monitoring across cities, industries, and public infrastructure.

"Through our manufacturing engagement with Aurassure, we are leveraging advanced manufacturing to build future-ready, environmentally responsible monitoring systems. By integrating precision electronics, IoT connectivity, and scalable design, we are enhancing efficiency and delivering resilient solutions that support long-term sustainability for cities, industries, and public infrastructure," said Sneh Shah, Whole Time Director at Aimtron Electronics Ltd.

"As the demand for credible environmental intelligence grows, scalable and dependable hardware becomes critical. Aimtron's manufacturing and engineering capabilities help us deploy monitoring systems that can operate reliably across diverse conditions and use cases," said Akanksha Priyadarshini, Co-Founder and CEO of Aurassure. PTI IAS TRB