Aimtron Group establishes Rs 100-crore subsidiary in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Aimtron Group, an electronics manufacturing services and original design manufacturing company, on Thursday announced the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Aimtron Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat.

Aimtron's Board has committed Rs 3 crore towards the subsidiary's share capital. It has raised Rs 100 crore through the issuance of convertible warrants on a preferential basis, according to a company statement.

The greenfield facility is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs in its initial phase, expanding to over 1,000 as operations scale. Additionally, it is expected to generate 2,500 indirect jobs across its supply chain, logistics, and allied services.

Aimtron Mechatronics will focus on providing end-to-end mechatronic solutions, addressing the growing demand in sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), renewable power, defence, and drones.

Mechatronics is an interdisciplinary field that integrates mechanical engineering, electronics, computer engineering, and control systems to design and manufacture smart products and processes.

Initial projects will involve existing Aimtron clients in EV, power electronics, and drone assembly.

"The facility will play a central role in scaling Aimtron Group's India business, which is targeting revenues of Rs 750 crore in the near term. On ramp-up, Aimtron Mechatronics will contribute to the Group's consolidated revenues within three years, supported by Gujarat government loan interest subsidies and central Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes," the filing said.