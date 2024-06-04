Air Canada offers non-stop flight from Toronto to Mumbai

Mumbai, June 4 (PTI) Air Canada on Tuesday announced a new non-stop flight service from Toronto to Mumbai and a new seasonal flight from Calgary to Delhi via London Heathrow as part of its winter schedule.

This expansion will bring the Canadian flag carrier's operations to 25 weekly flights to and from India.

Air Canada will operate 25 weekly flights this winter from Canada to India, offering a total of 7,400 seats each week. This includes up to 11 weekly flights from Toronto to Delhi and Mumbai, daily flights from Montreal to Delhi, and daily flights to Delhi from Western Canada via London Heathrow, the airline said in a statement.

This strategic expansion into India will offer 40 per cent additional seat capacity during the winter schedule, Air Canada said.

The winter schedule for airlines in India commences from the end of October and goes up to the end of March next year.

"India is an important market for Air Canada, reflecting long-standing and growing family and trade ties between our two countries. We are thrilled to expand our network to Mumbai and Delhi by building additional scale at our hubs in time for Diwali festivities this fall," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President for revenue and network planning at Air Canada.

The Toronto-Mumbai non-stop flight will be operated with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft while the Calgary-London Heathrow-Delhi service will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, Air Canada said.