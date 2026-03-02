Air India appoints Sisirakanta Dash as group chief strategy officer for engineering

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Air India's Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer Sisirakanta Dash will assume the role of Group Chief Strategy Officer – Engineering at the airline from April 1, according to an internal communication.

The airline's Senior Vice President, Project Management Office (PMO) -- Engineering, Jeremy Yew, will take over as Senior Vice President (Engineering & Maintenance). In this position, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Engineering Division for the Air India fleet from April 1.

Tata Group-owned loss-making Air India is in the middle of an ambitious transformation plan.

In the new role, Dash will be at the helm of developing core strategic engineering capabilities vital to the organisation's long term needs, including setting up an ecosystem to support the projected fleet growth in the Air India Group.

He and his team will be working with various stakeholders to develop local engineering capabilities, including existing greenfield projects (MRO and BMTO), and grow strategic partnerships, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said in the communication to the staff on Monday.

MRO refers to Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) while BMTO is Basic Maintenance Training Organisation.

The communication also said that Jeremy Yew has more than twenty years of experience in various engineering leadership positions within the Singapore Airlines Group and that he brings a wealth of engineering and maintenance expertise to support Air India's ongoing transformation and development of in-house capabilities.

Dash and his team will report directly to Wilson, while Jeremy Yew will report to Air India's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Capt Basil Kwauk. PTI RAM IAS DRR