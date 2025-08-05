Air India cancels Delhi-Milan flight following tech snag in Dreamliner

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Air India on Tuesday cancelled its flight from Delhi to Milan due to a technical snag detected in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft prior to departure.

"Flight AI137 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Milan on 5 August has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification. Our ground colleagues in Delhi are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline said in a statement.

The airline also said that arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Milan at the earliest.

"Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers based on their preference," it added.

Details about the number of passengers were not disclosed.

The flight, to be operated with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane, was scheduled to take off in the afternoon, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

In recent days, Air India has cancelled and delayed certain flights due to technical issues with aircraft.