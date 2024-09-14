Air India cancels Ho Chi Minh City-Delhi flight due to operational issues

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Air India on Friday cancelled its flight from Ho Chi Minh City to the national capital due to operational issues.

An Air India spokesperson said arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi at the earliest while options of cancellation with full refunds and complimentary rescheduling to another date have also been offered to passengers.

"Air India flight AI389 operating from Ho Chi Minh City to Delhi on September 13, 2024, has been cancelled due to operational reasons," the spokesperson said in a statement and added that hotel accommodation has been provided to the passengers.

A source said there was some technical issue with the aircraft and later the crew exceeded the flight duty timings. Subsequently, the flight was cancelled.

The spokesperson also regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen disruption. PTI RAM RPA