Air India cancels all its flights to Kathmandu

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday cancelled its flights between the national capital and Kathmandu in view of the closure of the city's airport amid anti-government protests.

Nepal is facing massive anti-government protests and Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been temporarily closed. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday.

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo has also cancelled its services to Kathmandu.