Air India CEO, senior executives to fly economy under new staff travel policy

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Air India CEO, top-notch executives and senior commanders may be seen flying in the airline's economy class across Indian cities as part of the carrier's new travel policy for its staff, which comes into effect in phases from next month, according to sources.

The airline, which went back into the hands of its original owner Tata Group in January 2022, has seen a rising demand for premium class seats--business and premium economy – in the last 27 months, making the management come up with such a policy in the interest of the customers, they said.

For the top management (vice-president and above), the policy would be effective from April 1 while for senior commanders from June 1, according to sources.

The policy also offers an upgrade option, which can be availed if a business or premium class seat remains unsold or unoccupied 50 minutes prior to the departure of the flight, as per the sources.

"With this (policy), we want to ensure that our premium seats, both business and premium economy, for which we are seeing huge demand, are available for booking to our customers first, demonstrating a culture of customer-centricity in the new Air India," an Air India spokesperson said.

Prior to this, staff on duty were entitled to business class travel even for domestic travel while on work.

According to an airline official, Air India offers 50,000 premium economy class seats per week across its narrow-body fleet, which comprises A320 family aircraft.

These include 53 A320 family aircraft belonging to the erstwhile Vistara, with each aircraft having 24 premium economy class seats, while 14 A320neo of Air India have already been retrofitted with premium economy class seats At the same time, 27 more A320 aircraft are to be reconfigured with economy class by October this year, the official said.

"Once all this is done, Air India will have 65,000 premium economy seats per week," the official said, adding that as much as 50 per cent of these seats will be offered on flights connecting top metro-to-metro routes.