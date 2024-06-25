Air India collaborates with KidZania

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Air India has introduced facilities for children at KidZania's theme parks in Noida and Mumbai wherein they can engage in activities that stimulate real-life aviation tasks.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, Air India Aviation Academy has been launched at the theme parks.

"The academy, where children will be able to see the model of Air India’s fleet and its other facilities in the airline's new branding, colours and livery, aims to enhance children’s educational skills by offering them unique opportunities to learn about the aviation industry through interactive and engaging role-playing activities," it said. PTI RAM MR