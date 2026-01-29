Air India converts 15 Airbus A321neo orders to latest generation A321XLR

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Air India, India's leading global airline, on Thursday announced the conversion of 15 of its current orders for Airbus A321neo aircraft to the advanced Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) variant.

The conversion of the orders was announced on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

The conversion is part of Air India’s landmark orders placed with Airbus in 2023 with an addition in 2024, comprising a total of 50 twin-aisle A350 and 300 single-aisle A320 Family aircraft. PTI GDK KH