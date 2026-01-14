Air India enters into codeshare partnership with Saudia

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Air India has entered into a codeshare partnership with Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia that will help provide enhanced and seamless connectivity for passengers.

The Tata Group-owned airline has 24 codeshare partnerships and nearly 100 interline agreements.

The codeshare partnership with Saudia that will provide streamlined booking and ticketing, smooth connections using a single itinerary, and baggage check-through to their final destinations will be effective from February, according to a release on Wednesday.

Air India said the partnership will allow its passengers flying to Jeddah or Riyadh to have seamless onward connections on Saudia-operated flights to Dammam, Abha, Gassim, Gizan, Madinah and Taif.

Saudia passengers will also get access to various Indian cities.

"Saudi Arabia is amongst our most important markets in the Middle East, with the country fast transforming into a major international gateway to the region. We are happy to be partnering with Saudia to provide greater access to the large Indian diaspora spread across Saudi Arabia as well as to open up the Kingdom's rapidly evolving and diverse tourism offerings and remarkable destinations to holidaymakers from India," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.