Air India enters into codeshare partnership with Virgin Australia

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Air India has entered into a codeshare partnership with Virgin Australia that will allow the Tata Group-owned airline's passengers to travel in a single ticket to 16 cities in Australia and New Zealand.

"The unilateral codeshare agreement enables Air India to place its 'AI' code on flights operated by Virgin Australia.

"This enhances the opportunities that Air India customers have when travelling from Delhi to Melbourne or Sydney and take seamless onward connections on Virgin Australia flights to 16 destinations," Air India said in a release on Monday.

The cities are Adelaide, Ballina/Byron Bay, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Sunshine Coast, Sydney (Australia) and Queenstown (New Zealand).

Air India operates 14x weekly flights from India to Australia, flying non-stop daily from Delhi to Melbourne and Delhi to Sydney.

The airline has more than 16 codeshare and around 100 interline agreements with various airlines.

Last month, Air India announced entering into a codeshare partnership with Kenya Airways.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier and there will be a single ticket.