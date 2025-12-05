Air India enters into interline partnership with Maldivian

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Air India on Friday announced entering into an interline partnership with the Maldives' national airline Maldivian.

With the partnership, Air India will provide passengers access to 16 Maldives islands through Male. The islands include Hanimaadhoo, Kooddoo, Gan, Kaadedhdhoo, Kulhudhuffushi, Dharavandhoo, Maafaru, and Kadhdoo, a release said.

It will also enable Maldivian to provide connectivity for its passengers from Delhi and Mumbai or those connecting through these large hubs onto Maldivian-operated flights from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Male and Hanimaadhoo Island, it added. PTI RAM TRB