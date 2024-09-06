Air India Express aims AIX Connect merger in Oct; Maxwell to be COO of new entity

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Air India Express (AIX) is targeting the merger of another Tata Group subsidiary Air India Connect in October, according to an internal communication on Friday.

Also, Hamish Maxwell will be the new chief operating officer of the unified entity, the communication stated. AIX Connect is Air India's other low-cost airline.

Maxwell will replace the incumbent Pushpinder Singh, who completes his deputation with the AIX and return to the parent company, Air India, it said.

"As we approach two significant milestones, the targeted merger of AIX Connect/Air India Express on 1st October and the merger of Air India/Vistara on November 12, I would like to announce an important leadership transition within our group," Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said in the internal communication.

Stating that Pushpinder Singh will be completing his deputation with AIX on October 31 and Maxwell who is currently Senior Vice President for flight operations at Vistara, will step in as the new COO for the merged entity, The AIX Chief, Maxwell brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role and will lead AIX through the next phases of the company's growth and transformation journey.

On the other hand, the outgoing COO has been instrumental in managing complex operational challenges during our integration and growth phases, and added that under his leadership, "operations expanded with the induction of over 30 aircraft." At the same, the capacity grew around 40 per cent and our flight network grew to 46 stations in just about a year; among others, under the current COO, Aloke Singh said.

Maxwell has overseen the establishment and growth of Vistara, playing a key role in bringing in global best-in-class practices to the airline, he said.

An accomplished captain on multiple aircraft types, Maxwell has held management roles in Singapore Airlines earlier, AIX said. PTI IAS RAM MR