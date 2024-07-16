Air India Express begins Mumbai-Kuwait, Mumbai-Mangaluru flight services

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Air India Express on Tuesday commenced its flight services on two new sectors from Mumbai to Kuwait and Mangaluru.

With the introduction of these new routes, Air India Express now operates over 112 weekly flights from Mumbai, the airline said in a statement.

With this expansion, Air India Express now provides direct flights to Kuwait from seven Indian cities -- Kozhikode, Kannur, Kochi, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Mangaluru, and Mumbai.

The airline has 24 weekly departures from Kuwait.

Besides, it offers 12 one-stop itineraries connecting Kuwait to cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, among others, according to Air India Express.