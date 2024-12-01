Air India Express commences daily flights from Kolkata to Port Blair

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Air India Express on Sunday launched daily flights from Kolkata to Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) as a part of its network expansion in the region.

Advertisment

The inaugural Kolkata-Sri Vijaya Puram flight took off at 5.40 am, offering travellers a well-timed direct flight to the scenic Andaman Islands, the airline said in a statement.

Starting December 15, the airline will introduce an additional daily flight on this route, offering twice-daily connectivity between the city of joy and the tropical paradise, it said.

The inaugural flight celebrations at Kolkata airport included decorated check-in counters, sweet distributions, and the ceremonial presentation of boarding passes to the guests.

Advertisment

“Exciting news! Air India Express (IX) has launched daily flights from Kolkata to Port Blair, with the inaugural flight taking off today at 05:40 hrs, carrying 175 passengers. #AirIndiaExpress #KolkataToPortBlair #NewRoute,” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials of Kolkata airport posted on X.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and promoting regional growth in the aviation sector, the post on the microblogging site said.

“#AAI wishes all the best to Air India Express on this milestone. As the key enabler of aviation infrastructure, the Airports Authority of India is proud to support the seamless operation of this new route, ensuring world-class facilities, safety, and efficiency at airports," the Kolkata airport’s post said.

Advertisment

Kolkata holds significant importance for Air India Express, as the airline continues to strengthen its presence in the region, the statement said. The airline has increased its services from Kolkata and Bagdogra by 37 per cent this winter season, offering over 230 weekly flights from these two cities.

The airline’s commitment to the region is further reflected in its two brand new aircraft, featuring liveries inspired by Jamdani and Kantha tail art, which celebrate the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal and invite guests to experience the traditions of the region, the statement said.

It also said that the airline commenced Bengaluru-Sri Vijaya Puram flights on Sunday, inaugurated Jammu as a new destination, and will start Chennai-Sri Vijaya Puram service on New Year’s Day.

Advertisment

Air India Express, is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, operating over 400 daily flights, connecting 36 domestic and 15 international airports, with a fleet of 90 aircraft. PTI SBN RG BDC