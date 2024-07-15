Air India Express launches platform with MakeMyTrip for booking flights, accommodation, transport

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Tata Group-owned Air India Express on Monday said it has launched common platform 'Xpress Holidays' in collaboration with online travel firm MakeMytrip for travellers to book flights, accommodation and transport.

The partnership with MakeMyTrip enables a variety of attractive packages to cater to different travel preferences, Air India Express said in a statement.

The service offers exclusive deals, through the airline's website, the airline said, adding that the extended offerings of the platform include access to end-to-end holiday packages, including cab pick-ups, sightseeing tours and experiences.

"We are extending the services on our website and mobile app to be a one-stop solution for all travel needs. With the launch of the all-encompassing 'Xpress Holidays', powered by MakeMyTrip, we are also enabling exclusive curated offers on flights and accommodations across India and our key international destinations, including airport transfers and guided tours," said Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer at Air India Express.

As part of the collaboration, MakeMyTrip will also host 'Xpress Holidays' on the holiday package page on its website, displaying curated deals with Air India Express flights, the airline said.

"We are bringing our bouquet of holiday packages and exclusive deals for Air India Express patrons to personalise and book alongside their flight tickets, backed by the MakeMyTrip fulfilment promise," Chief Operating Officer for flights, holidays and Gulf at MakeMyTrip Saujanya Shrivastava said. PTI IAS SGC HVA