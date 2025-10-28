Air India Express looks to enhance connectivity, strengthen hub operations

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Air India Express on Tuesday said it has undertaken a comprehensive network optimisation exercise, starting last month, as it looks to enhance connectivity, strengthen hub operations, and build frequency density across key markets.

The airline also said it will operate over 2,700 weekly flights across 114 domestic routes and over 780 short-haul international flights across 70 routes.

Compared to the Winter 2024 schedule, this represents a network expansion of over 25 per cent, with the addition of 48 new domestic routes and 10 new short-haul international routes, the airline said.

Air India Express said in April this year Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru accounted for about 62 per cent of the airline's total domestic departures.

By this month, this is projected to increase significantly to around 74 per cent, reflecting the growing focus on hub-based operations, the airline said.

From Bengaluru, Air India Express said it has further strengthened its short-haul international network with the addition of four new destinations - Bangkok, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh - as part of its Winter Schedule, adding that most of the realignment will be completed by the end of the Winter 2025 season.

The airline has doubled or more its presence across 12 domestic and seven short-haul international markets in Winter 2025 compared to Winter 2024, with the domestic departures growing 1.4 times year-on-year, with several stations - including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kannur, and Kozhikode - registering even higher growth rates, it said.

Air India Express said it is also building hub operations in Navi Mumbai, which has not yet started operations, and Bengaluru, targeting a capacity share of about 40 per cent at both airports.

The airline is progressively developing frequency density in major operational markets, reaching 60-70 per cent of the levels of the largest competitor, to ensure better connectivity and schedule convenience for guests.

Air India Express also said that it has refreshed its 'Gourmair' hot meals menu, adding new dishes and signature touches that elevate the in-flight dining experience.

The expanded menu introduces 'Moments by AIX' Celebration cakes, which passengers can pre-book up to 48 hours before domestic and international flights to mark special occasions onboard while new culinary additions. PTI IAS MR