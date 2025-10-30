Air India Express now in growth, investment stage: Aloke Singh

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Air India Express is now in the growth and investment stage, and still rejigging the network, the airline's Managing Director, Aloke Singh said on Thursday and emphasised that it is going to be a profitable business.

Tata Group-owned Air India Express, which has merged AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with itself, is a loss-making entity.

Air India Express has a fleet of 110 aircraft, including Airbus A320, 321 and Boeing B737 and B737 MAX planes.

"This is the growth and investment stage of the business... it takes time to absorb the growth. We are still rejigging the network, much of it is in place.

"... this is going to be a profitable business... This is an investment phase," Singh said.

He was speaking at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference in the national capital.

The airline has undertaken a comprehensive network optimisation exercise, starting last month, as it looks to enhance connectivity, strengthen hub operations, and build frequency density across key markets.

In the winter schedule, the airline will operate over 2,700 weekly flights across 114 domestic routes and 780 short-haul international flights across 70 routes. PTI RAM ANU ANU