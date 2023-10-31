Air India Express relocates its operations to Terminal A in Abu Dhabi

Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Air India Express has announced that it will be moving its operations to the newly launched Terminal A (TA) at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH Airport) from November 1.

“Xciting news! We're moving to our new home at #TerminalA in Abu Dhabi International Airport @AUH on 1st November 2023. Xperience a journey like no other, with over 160 retail and food outlets spanning 35,000 sq.m., cutting-edge facial recognition technology, and more. See you there! #FlyAsYouAre (sic),” Air India Express said in a post on X.

Air India Express operates over 300 flights daily across 30 domestic and 14 international airports with a fleet of 56 aircraft.

Abu Dhabi is a key market for Air India Express, and the airline operates 29 weekly departures connecting Abu Dhabi to Calicut, Kannur, Kochi, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli, and Thiruvananthapuram and will increase the frequency to these destinations to 31 in December as part of its winter schedule.

The newly inaugurated Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, formerly known as Midfield Terminal during its construction phase, boasts the capacity to comfortably accommodate up to 45 million passengers annually.

This state-of-the-art terminal serves as a seamless extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport. Inside Terminal A, passengers will find a technologically advanced infrastructure, featuring 34 e-Gates equipped with passport and eye scanning capabilities, along with 38 immigration counters.

The newly launched terminal encompasses a sprawling 35,000 square metres of retail space and will be hosting a grand total of over 160 shops and food and beverage outlets.