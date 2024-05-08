Air India Express to curtail flights amid cabin crew shortage

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Air India Express will curtail flights for the next few days to cope with non-availability of crew members, its CEO Aloke Singh said on Wednesday as the airline has been forced to cancel more than 90 flights due to cabin crew members reporting sick.

In a message to the airline's staff, Singh said since last evening, more than 100 cabin crew members have reported sick prior to their rostered flight duty, "at the last minute, severely disrupting our operations".

More than 90 flights have been disrupted due to the situation, he added.

"The disruptions have cascaded across the network, forcing us to curtail the schedules over the next few days. We had to do this to cope with the non-availability of crew and to recover schedules," Singh said.

Tata Group-owned Air India Express operates around 360 flights daily in the ongoing summer schedule that started in late March. PTI RAM TRB