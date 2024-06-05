Air India Express to launch flights to Dhaka, Kathmandu

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Air India Express will soon launch flights to Dhaka and Kathmandu as part of expanding its operations.

Currently, the airline flies to 14 international destinations, including Singapore.

The airline's Managing Director Aloke Singh on Wednesday said it will launch flights to Dhaka and Kathmandu.

On the sidelines of the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, he also said the carrier will start services from Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a release, the airline will operate 28 weekly direct flights connecting Hindon with Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata. The services will commence from August 1. PTI RAM BAL BAL