Air India Express to operate daily direct flights from Kolkata to Ghaziabad

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) Come August, Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, will operate daily direct flights between Kolkata and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by the airline, Hindon Airport, located in the heart of Ghaziabad, serves as an important secondary airport for the National Capital Region (NCR).

The daily flights from Kolkata to Hindon will begin operations from Independence Day on August 15.

The flight from Kolkata will leave at 7.10 am and reach Hindon at 9.30 am and the return flight from there will take off at 4.25 pm and land in the eastern city at 6.45 pm, the statement said.

Air India Express (AIX) will have over 90 departures per week from Kolkata once the Kolkata-Hindon flights become operational, an airline spokesperson said on Thursday.

The airline will also be adding Kathmandu and Dhaka to its network, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, announced during the CAPA Indian Aviation summit in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The details of these flights will be announced later, the spokesperson said.

Besides flying to Kolkata, the airline will also connect Bengaluru with daily direct flights and Goa with a daily direct flight from Hindon. These flights will be operated from August 1.

Besides operating over 280 flights a week from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, AIX will be operating from Hindon Airport, ensuring enhanced connectivity to/from other cities in Western UP, Uttarakhand and Haryana, the statement said.