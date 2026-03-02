Air India Express to resume Muscat flights on Tuesday

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Air India Express will restart flights to and from Muscat on Tuesday after suspending services in the wake of the Middle East conflict.

The airline's services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will remain suspended until 2359 hours IST on March 3.

In a statement on Monday, the Tata Group-owned carrier said it would resume operations to and from Muscat starting Tuesday (March 3), with scheduled services to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli.

The first Air India Express flight from Muscat will operate to Tiruchirappally, departing at 1025 hours local time, it added.

Many airspaces in the Middle East are closed due to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, as a result of flight operations have been impacted. PTI RAM TRB