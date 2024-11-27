Air India Express to start flights to Bangkok from Dec 20

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Air India Express will start flights to Bangkok from Surat and Patna from December 20, making Thailand's capital its 15th international destination.

Besides, the Tata Group carrier will commence services to Dimapur (Nagaland) and Patna (Bihar). With these new cities, the airline will be connecting a total of 51 cities across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

"Operations to Bangkok will commence on 20th December 2024, with direct flights connecting Surat and Pune to the vibrant capital of Thailand. Additionally, the airline strengthens its domestic network with the launch of services to Dimapur and Patna, offering daily direct connectivity between Dimapur and Guwahati, and Patna and Bengaluru and Hyderabad," the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

Air India Express, which completed the merger of AIX Connect with itself, is expanding its network.

With Bangkok as the 50th destination, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said the airline is rapidly expanding its presence in Southeast Asia.

The latest expansion of the network builds on the strategy of connecting non-metros to international destinations and Indian metros, promoting economic growth and tourism, he added.

Currently, the airline has a fleet of 90 planes and operates over 400 flights daily. PTI RAM HVA