Air India extends wireless inflight entertainment service to single-aisle fleet

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Private carrier Air India on Tuesday said it has extended its wireless inflight entertainment service to its single-aisle fleet.

The service 'Vista Stream' enables the airline's passengers to stream a wide variety of entertainment content directly to their personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, Air India said.

Vista Stream, which debuted in August this year, has already been introduced across Air India's wide-body fleet (excluding the newly inducted Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft), and it will now be accessible on both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft across international and domestic networks, the airline said.

With the roll out, passengers can explore over 1600+ hours of premium curated content, from Bollywood blockbusters and Hollywood hits to captivating documentaries, classic tunes, and curated children's programs.

Besides, it also features a live map for real-time flight tracking and is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, ensuring easy access to entertainment for all throughout the flight, Air India said. PTI IAS DRR