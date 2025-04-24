Air India gets good distribution practices certification for cargo biz

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Air India on Thursday said it has received the Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification for its cargo business for excellence in handling, storage and transportation of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

The certification has been given by Hong Kong-based testing, inspection and certification company SGS.

In its domestic route network, Air India's GDP-certified stations include major cargo hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Goa, according to a release.

Internationally, the certification covers New York, Newark, Chicago, London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Paris, among others. PTI RAM BAL BAL