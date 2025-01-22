Air India introduces AI-based feature for quicker booking of tickets

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Air India has introduced an Artificial Intelligence-based feature on its website that will allow customers to book tickets in a quicker time by interacting with the AI agent.

With Agentic AI innovation, customers can speed through the booking process on the website without having to navigate multiple screens to perform time-consuming data entry, the airline said in a release.

The feature eZ Booking is currently available for members of the airline's loyalty programme Maharaja Club.

Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said the airline is taking early steps in deploying the emerging 'Agentic AI' capabilities across its digital footprint. PTI RAM SHW SHW