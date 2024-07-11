Air India introduces real time baggage tracking feature for passengers

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Air India has introduced a real time baggage tracking feature for passengers on its website and mobile application.

In recent times, there have been complaints against the airline about lost baggage and delays in getting baggage.

The Tata Group-owned carrier on Thursday said it is one of the select few airlines in the world to provide this convenience directly to guests without any intervention from airline staff.

Among others, current location and arrival details about baggage will be available for the passengers.

"The status coverage includes all important baggage touch points where baggage tracking technology is available such as check-in, security clearance, aircraft loading, transfers, and arrival in the baggage claim area," the airline said in a release.