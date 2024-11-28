Air India is 'responsible employer', says Wilson amid certain HR concerns

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Amid certain human resource concerns after the Vistara merger, Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Thursday said the enlarged entity offers a "great sort of proposition" for the people and asserted that the airline is a "responsible employer".

Earlier this month, Air India completed the merger of Vistara with itself and with the integration, Singapore Airlines holds a 25.1 per cent stake in the enlarged entity.

Vistara was a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

There are certain concerns about seniority, retirement age, and other issues after the Vistara merger.

In response to queries about HR issues, Wilson -- the CEO and MD of Air India -- said the group has brought together five airlines.

"Air India and Indian Airlines wasn't fully consummated... so we have five different groups getting into a common seniority, common organisational environment... We are a responsible employer," he said at a select media briefing.

Before the Tatas took over Air India in January 2022, Indian Airlines was merged with the airline but there have been lingering HR issues.

Tata Group has consolidated its airline business -- Vistara has been merged with Air India and AIX Connect has been integrated with Air India Express.

"There might be elements that are up and that are down...

Opportunities that are going to be there, progression opportunities, opportunities for professional and personal development.

"It is perfectly understandable that if some people take a very narrow view and look at a particular issue, whether it is good or bad... but in totality we are very confident that we have given people... a great sort of proposition," Wilson said.

Air India Group has around 30,000 staff. PTI RAM TRB