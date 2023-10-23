Air India launches nonstop service between Bengaluru and Singapore

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) Air India on Monday said it has launched a nonstop service between Bengaluru and Singapore.

Launched from October 22, the new service provides convenient direct connection between the two cities, the company said in a release.

It said flight AI 392 will depart Bengaluru at 22:30 hrs to reach Singapore at 05:40 hrs the next morning, and the return flight AI 393 will take off from Singapore at 06:40 hrs to land in Bengaluru at 08:35 hrs (all local time).

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 aircraft, will have a two-class configuration of 170 economy and 12 business class seats and operate four days a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, it said, adding that the new connection will boost tourism and trade in the two cities and help leisure travellers, students, and the business community.

Air India has also enhanced the frequency from Mumbai to Singapore from seven flights a week to 13 flights a week from October 22.

With the increased frequency and commencement of service from Bengaluru, Air India is currently operating a total of 38 non-stop flights to Singapore per week from Delhi (14 flights), Mumbai (13 flights), Chennai (7 flights) and Bengaluru (4 flights) connecting the 'Merlion City', it said.

"Building a more robust network is a key element of Air India’s transformation journey and the new launch is in line with the airline’s commitment to expand connectivity and enhance frequency on its domestic and international sectors as it keeps augmenting the fleet with new aircraft," it added. PTI KSU KSU ANE