Air India likely to extend suspension of Tel Aviv flights till May 15

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Air India is likely to extend the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 15 amid tensions in the Middle East, airline sources said on Tuesday.

On April 19, the airline said Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended till April 30. It operates four weekly flights between the national capital and the Israeli city.

The sources said the services will remain suspended, likely till May 15.

There was no official statement from Air India on extending the suspension of the Tel Aviv flights.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East due to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group.

After nearly five months, the Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

While tensions between the two sides remain high, Israel and the Hamas group are also negotiating a possible cease-fire.