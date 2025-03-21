Air India opens digital innovation centre in Kochi

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Private carrier Air India on Friday announced the inauguration of its newly-created Air India Centre of Digital Innovation (CODi) in Kochi.

The centre will focus on developing customer-facing digital touchpoint technologies and data and Artificial Intelligence capabilities, Air India said.

Inaugurated by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Air India, in the presence of airline CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and other senior executives, the facility also has a one-of-a-kind design collaboration space named 'Bodhi Tree', Air India said.

Sharing his vision of a data-driven, AI-infused future for Air India and the larger Tata Group, Chandrasekaran urged the teams to develop digital interfaces and experiences that will enhance intelligence and empathy at Air India's customer-facing digital touchpoints.

He also called for developing fully autonomous digital assistants that can proactively anticipate and fulfil every need of Air India's guests, the airline said.

"The Centre will be a space for collaboration and innovation for our talented workforce. In the last two years, the team has made significant contributions to elevate customer delight through digital touchpoints as well as AI and data-driven decision-making capabilities across all our internal departments, as part of Air India's Vihaan.AI transformation program.

"I am confident that Air India CODi will help further enhance the experience of our guests," said Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Office at Air India.