Air India operates 9 flights with women cockpit crew

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Air India on Sunday operated nine flights with women crew in the cockpit to mark International Women's Day.

The flights connected select international and domestic routes, including London Heathrow, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Some of these flights were managed by all-women teams that included pilots, cabin crew, crew roster planning analysts, rostering personnel, flight dispatchers and a meteorologist planning and monitoring flights from departure to arrival, crew flight controllers, a release said.

Women comprise almost half of Air India workforce and account for 16 per cent of the pilots, according to the release. PTI RAM MR