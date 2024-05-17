Air India partners with MedAire for emergency healthcare services in flights

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Air India has partnered with aviation medical support provider MedAire to ensure emergency healthcare services to its passengers and crew on board its flights.

"MedAire, through its app Medlink, will provide round-the-clock access to a team of on-duty emergency physicians with aviation expertise for consultation in the event of an inflight medical situation. The medical team will assist in assessing the medical situation and recommend the course of care," the airline said in a release on Friday.

Besides handling medical crises, the collaboration will reduce medical diversions with real-time professional assistance - minimising inconvenience to passengers.

"In case a diversion is advised, the most suitable airport for such medical emergency landing is also recommended by the MedAire network and the airport also alerted to handle the situation," the release said.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said MedAire's expertise in providing medical support services for airlines will meet the requirements of the airline's expanding operations.

"The collaboration, in future, will help Air India assess a passenger's health condition at the airport before his flight if required, which would prevent an in-flight medical event and possible diversion, reducing the risks associated with an unplanned landing," the release said.