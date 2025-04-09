Air India passenger urinates on fellow traveller on Delhi-Bangkok flight

New Delhi/ Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow traveller during a flight from the national capital to Bangkok on Wednesday, according to sources.

Air India, in a statement, said that an incident of "unruly passenger behavior" was reported on its Delhi-Bangkok flight on April 9 and the matter has been reported to the authorities (DGCA).

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the ministry will take note of the incident and speak to the airline.

"If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action," Naidu said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

"Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on April 9, 2025," an Air India spokesperson said.

The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities, it said.

In addition to warning the unruly passenger, the airline said, its crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time.

"The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger," the spokesperson said.

Air India also said it continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters.