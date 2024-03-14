Air India passengers on Delhi-Amsterdam flight didn't get baggage afterlanding

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Around 40 passengers of an Air India flight from the national capital to Amsterdam had a harrowing time on Wednesday as the airline was not able to deliver their baggage after landing at the European city.

The passengers were travelling on flight AI 155 on Wednesday.

Sources at the airline said the baggage could not be delivered due to a technical issue on Wednesday and the same was sent to Amsterdam on Thursday.

A passenger Lalitha said that all her medicines were in the baggage. Though the staff were courteous, that doesn't absolve them of the mismanagement of the baggage delivery, she added.

Another passenger Anupriya said they were left high and dry after landing as the baggage was not delivered.

There was no statement from Air India. The sources at Air India said that due to a technical issue, baggage of around 40 passengers could not be offloaded at the Amsterdam airport on Wednesday.

The aircraft came back with the baggage, which were sent to Amsterdam on Thursday, they added. PTI RAM ANU ANU