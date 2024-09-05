Air India plane makes precautionary landing at Moscow; later takes off for Brimingham

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) An Air India aircraft from the national capital to Brimingham made a precautionary landing at Moscow on Wednesday due to suspected technical issues, according to an official.

After carrying out requisite checks, the aircraft took off from Moscow and landed at Brimingham on early Thursday morning, the official in the know said.

The Boeing 787 plane was operating the flight AI 113.

There was no official statement from Air India.

The official said that due to suspected technical issues, the plane made a precautionary landing at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. After the checks, the aircraft flew to Brimingham.

Details about the number of passengers in the aircraft could not be ascertained. PTI RAM HVA