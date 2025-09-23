Air India SATS Airport Services commences cargo handling operations at Raipur airport

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Gateway services provider Air India SATS Airport Services on Tuesday announced the commencement of domestic cargo handling operations at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, as the airport's official Operator & Management (O&M) service provider.

The move would help AISATS, which has 15 years of expertise in air cargo management, deliver internationally benchmarked cargo solutions to India's supply chain and to position Raipur as a strategic hub within India's growing air freight network, it said.

According to AISATS, India's air freight market is projected to reach USD 17.22 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.65 per cent.

AISATS is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India and the Singaporean company, SATS.

The facility will feature workforce planning, real-time cargo tracking, and digitised documentation processes to accelerate freight movement, reduce dwell times, and improve operational predictability, the company said.

Equipped to handle a diverse cargo portfolio including pharmaceuticals, perishables, high-value goods, and industrial machinery, AISATS operations will enable Chhattisgarh's industries quicker access and seamless connectivity to national and international trade hubs, it added.

"Raipur's central location offers immense potential to become a key cargo gateway for regional industries. In FY 2024-25, the airport handled approximately 5,079 tonnes of cargo, registering a 2.3 per cent growth, a clear indication of rising demand and the region's untapped potential," said Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO at AISATS. PTI IAS MR