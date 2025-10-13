Air India senior VP & IOCC head, named in DGCA notice, quits

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Air India senior Vice President and Head of the airline's Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) Choorah Singh has quit the airline, sources said on Monday.

Sources also said that the Tata Group-owned private carrier has appointed Vikram Dayal as the Head IOCC following the departure of Singh.

Singh was appointed as senior divisional vice president for the IOCC in October 2023.

He quit the carrier to pursue opportunities in Ireland, as per sources.

Air India's response to the issue was awaited.

Singh along with two other executives had faced regulatory action for the alleged lapses in crew scheduling rostering in June this year. PTI IAS RAM MR