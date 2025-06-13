Air India sets up help centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports

Mumbai: Air India has set up assistance centres in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gatwick (London) airports for the relatives and friends of the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, the airline said on Friday.

These centres are facilitating travel of family members to Ahmedabad, Air India said in a statement.

A London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex and erupted into flames shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board in one of the country's worst air disasters.

The friends & relatives assistance centres have been set up at the four airports to provide support and take care of the needs of the families and loved ones of those aboard flight AI171, the airline said in the statement.

Besides, the airline has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number -- 1800 5691 444 -- for those calling from within India and +918062779200 for those calling from outside India.