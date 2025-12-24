Mumbai: Air travellers are set to get an enhanced connectivity between India and Europe next year with Tata Group-run Air India announcing resumption of flight services to Rome (Italy) and IndiGo announcing plans to launch its services to London Heathrow from Delhi.

Air India, which used to operate its flight services to the Italian capital city from Delhi till early 2020, had to suspend them in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow, and will now operate 12 weekly flights to London.

Beginning March 25, 2026, Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Rome (Leonardo da Vinci International Airport - Fiumicino), marking the airline's return to the Italian capital after nearly six years and further expansion of its growing European network, Air India said.

The service to/from Rome will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in business and 238 seats in economy class, it said.

"Connecting India to more of the world remains one of our top priorities. India and Italy share deep-rooted commonalities in culture, business and trade, which makes Rome a natural addition to Air India's expanding network," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.

With the addition of Rome, Air India serves eight points in Europe and three points in the UK, the airline said.

This non-stop service not only augments direct connectivity between the two capital cities but also offers travellers from Italy greater choice and seamless onward connections via the airline's Delhi hub to destinations across the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, Aggarwal added.

"The resumption of Air India's services to Rome, with direct flights to Delhi, marks a strategically important development that reinforces expectations of continued growth in long-haul markets in 2026. This new service addresses growing demand across key traffic segments, further strengthening economic and cultural ties between Italy and India and broadening opportunities for exchange between the two countries," said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer, Aeroporti di Roma.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it will start new direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow) from February 2 -- five times a week -- which will be operated by wet/damp leased Boeing 787 aircraft.

The services on the new route will be offered in dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and economy class, it said.

"This new service is expected to support the growing demand for travel between the two cities for commerce, tourism, and visiting family and friends. IndiGo is committed to making international travel seamless and more accessible, while strengthening connectivity between India and key global destinations," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

The introduction of this new route marks a steady expansion of international connectivity from Delhi, after the recent launches to Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester, the airline said.

IndiGo has already announced the introduction of direct flights to Athens starting January 2026.