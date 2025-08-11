Air India to suspend Delhi-Washington D.C. flights due to operational factors

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Air India on Monday said it will suspend flights between the national capital and Washington D.C. from September 1, primarily as multiple Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes will not be available due to the retrofit programme.

"The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India's fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least the end of 2026.

"That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline's long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity," the airline said in a statement.

While noting that the suspension is due to a combination of operational factors, Air India also said that passengers bookings to or from Washington D.C. beyond September 1 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences. PTI RAM SHW