Air India to use automated system for exterior cleaning of planes

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Air India on Saturday said it has adopted an automated aircraft exterior washing and cleaning system that can save up to 75,000 litres of water per wide-body aircraft in a year.

The device 'Aerowash' is equipped with multiple modern features like a robotic micro-fibre brush drum for cleaning.

"While for a narrow-body aircraft, the volume of clean water saved in a year would be up to 30,000 litres per aircraft, as much as 75,000 litres of similar water would be saved for cleaning of one wide-body aircraft per year," the airline said in a release.