Air India's A350 plane operates its first ferry flight from Singapore to Toulouse

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Air India on Friday said its A350-900 aircraft operated its first ferry flight from Singapore to Toulouse and the plane is expected to soon join the airline's fleet.

Advertisment

The Tata Group-owned airline has ordered six A350-900 planes and five of them are scheduled for delivery through March 2024.

On September 29, Air India said it has completed the acquisition of its first A350-900 aircraft by way of a finance lease transaction with HSBC through the GIFT City.

"Our @Airbus A350-900 takes off on its first ferry flight from Singapore to Toulouse in the new Air India colours," Air India said in a post on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, in his Friday message, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said its "third A350 just completed receiving its new livery in Singapore" and will undergo final interior and equipment modification in Toulouse.

The first two A350 planes received its livery in Toulouse, France. PTI RAM TRB