Air India's Dhaka flight takes off from Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Air India's Delhi-Dhaka flight took off at around 9.30 pm on Saturday after being delayed for four hours due to closure of the airport in the Bangladesh capital following a fire incident.

On Saturday afternoon, a massive fire broke out at the cargo complex of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations.

An official said the fight AI237 took off at around 9.30 pm as operations have resumed at the Dhaka airport.

Air India was scheduled to operate the Delhi-Dhaka flight at around 5.30 pm "Due to closure of Dhaka airport for all flight operations, flight AI237 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Dhaka on 18 October has been delayed.

"Consequently, the return flight AI238 set to operate from Dhaka to Delhi will also have a delayed departure," the airline said in a statement earlier.

Apart from Air India, IndiGo also operates flights to Dhaka. PTI RAM HVA