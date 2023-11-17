AirAsia to launch services to Thiruvananthapuram from Kuala Lumpur soon: Official

Chennai: Low-cost airline AirAsia, the aviation arm of Capital A Berhad, would soon launch its services to Thiruvananthapuram from Kuala Lumpur, an official said on Friday.

The airline said that between January and November, it served 16,01,601 passengers from India.

AirAsia now operates a strong network directly from India to Malaysia and Thailand with 104 flights weekly from short-haul services (flight code AK) and medium-haul affiliate airlines (AirAsia X).

The continued growth of AirAsia services to India ensures a comprehensive and seamless travel experience for passengers across India to the widest low-cost network in Asia, the airline said in a statement.

"India has always been a key market for AirAsia and, following recent changes to our operations in the country, we remain committed to serving the market. We have flown a remarkable 16,01,601 guests from India between January and November this year, showcasing the enduring strength of our great value fares and connectivity," said AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd Group CEO Bo Lingam.

"As we continue to strengthen our presence in India, we are excited to announce our expansion plans, including the launch of a new route to Thiruvananthapuram soon," he said.

AirAsia Head of Regional Commercial (India) Manoj Dharmani said, "...we are proud to share that AirAsia now serves 11 destinations in India. Our expansion in India has resulted in 104 weekly flights, making us a vital and reliable link between India and the globe."

"We look forward to serving the Indian market with the commitment to further enhancing connectivity and accessibility for our guests across the country," Dharmani added.