Airbnb, IAFCI partner to combat travel scams

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb on Thursday said it has partnered with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI) to help consumers book safely online and avoid travel scams.

"When it comes to booking on Airbnb, we encourage our guests to only communicate, book and pay on the platform, where we have secure processes and support like Aircover in place to help protect against scams and ensure issues are rare," Airbnb General Manager India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj said in a statement.

This comes from a new consumer research, commissioned by Airbnb, which showed that Gen Z and Millennials are the most likely to admit to having fallen for a scam with victims losing on average Rs 1,02,233.

* * * * * Coal and mines minister highlights use of mines water Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy stressed that making use of mine water effectively addresses the ecological impacts of mining by transforming a potential challenge into an opportunity for positive change.

Speaking during the release of comprehensive guidelines for the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies in coal and lignite mining regions, the minister said that mine water is repurposed for diverse uses, including industrial purposes, groundwater recharge, high-tech cultivation, and fish farming.

Initiatives like mine tourism and floating restaurants showcase the versatility of mine water as a valuable resource, he said according to a coal ministry statement.