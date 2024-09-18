Airbnb partners Fly Homes for short rentals to Indian students opting to study abroad

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb on Wednesday said it has partnered with student accommodation provider Fly Homes to offer short-term rental options for Indian students opting to study abroad.

The collaboration with Fly Homes, the international student accommodation arm of Leverage Edu -- a prominent student recruitment platform, aims to raise awareness among students planning to study abroad about Airbnb as an option for short-term stays during their transition period before they secure permanent housing in their host country, Airbnb said in a statement.

"Through this partnership with Leverage Edu, we aim to build consideration for Airbnb as a convenient option for students travelling abroad for their education and provide them short-term stays during the transitional period," Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, General Manager, Amanpreet Bajaj said.

The partnership will involve targeted informational campaigns across Leverage Edu's platforms, highlighting Airbnb specifically as an option for students to consider for any requirements for short-term or in-between accommodation.

Information about Airbnb's short-term rental options will be presented during key stages of the university application and preparation process, aiming to help students plan their initial arrival and housing transition more effectively, the statement said.

"This partnership is a beginning, it represents an opportunity for students to figure out their short-term housing much in advance, seamlessly on our mobile app," Leverage Edu & Fly Homes, Founder & CEO Akshay Chaturvedi said.

Student accommodation provider, Fly Homes helps students from across the globe choose and book from a repository of over 15 lakh rooms in more than 30 countries, the statement said. PTI RKL DR